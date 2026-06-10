Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon rises to 3,696 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, June 10. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes carried out strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in towns across southern Lebanon and the Western Beqaa region, with 30 people killed and 92 injured over the past 24 hours, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

"The total number of people killed since the military escalation began on March 2 has risen to 3,696, while the number of wounded has reached 11,413," the ministry said in a statement on X.

It noted that attacks on populated areas continued despite the declared ceasefire and warned that the number of casualties could rise further by the end of the day.