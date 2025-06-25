Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on Russian regions: summary

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed or intercepted 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

In Taganrog, the Rostov Region, a falling drone caused a fire on the roof of the Forte Arena stadium, while in the port of Azov, drone debris damaged the roof of a grain warehouse. Additionally, the falling drone debris shattered windows in a school and two residential buildings in Taganrog.

TASS has gathered the key facts on the aftermath.

Scale

- Between 10:45 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3) on June 24 and 5:40 a.m. on June 25, air defenses on duty intercepted or destroyed 18 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, seven drones were downed over the Rostov Region, four over the Republic of Crimea, two over the Krasnodar Region, two over the Kursk Region, two over the Black Sea, and one over the Bryansk Region.

Aftermath

- In Taganrog, a falling drone ignited the roof of the Forte Arena stadium, while debris from another drone damaged the roof of a grain warehouse in the port of Azov, Acting Rostov Region Governor Yury Slusar reported.

- He added that a sports complex building at 2a Sportivnaya Street in the city was also damaged.

- Furthermore, falling drone debris in Taganrog broke windows in a school and two residential buildings, Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said in a Telegram post.

- Later, Slusar clarified that following the drone attack, an industrial building in Azov sustained damage to its roof and windows.

- He noted that repair work in Taganrog and Azov would begin today. Residents of damaged apartment buildings will receive assistance in replacing broken windows.