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Rostec unveils drone interceptor system for marine areas

The presented system includes a ground-based optoelectronic station, interceptor drones and an operator's workstation

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Shvabe Holding, a Rostec company, presented a model of an anti-UAV system that allows interceptor drones to be automatically aimed at targets using neural networks at the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026.

It will ensure the safety of marine areas and coastal infrastructure, Rostec told TASS.

"Protecting water areas and the coastal strip in the face of constant changes in the nature of threats to critical infrastructural facilities also requires new approaches to their protection. The priority is early detection and rapid recognition of targets, which makes it possible to respond quickly to changing environment. In this regard, our holding company is actively improving optoelectronic devices and systems, introducing artificial intelligence technologies into their work. This makes it possible to create the cutting-edge solutions ensuring the protection of critical infrastructure located both at sea and on land," said Vadim Kalyugin, CEO of Shvabe.

The presented system includes a ground-based optoelectronic station, interceptor drones and an operator's workstation. The image from the station is transmitted to a monitor at the observation point. Then, following commands from an optoelectronic station, the interceptor drone is launched to the target area and is then aimed at it at the final section using a neural network.

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