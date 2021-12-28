MC-21 aircraft receives basic type certificate — Industry and Trade Minister

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s MC-21 civilian aircraft has received a basic type certificate, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"The MC-21 aircraft has received a basic type certificate today," he said.

Next year, the certificate will be amended to allow the use of the Russian composite wing and the PD-14 engine in the aircraft, the minister added.

"Certification flights to expand the certificate will continue next year and in 2023, as it will expand until 2024. The changes to the certificate, implying the use of a Russian composite wing and a Russian engine, are planned for 2022," the minister said.

The basic certification assumes the use of an American Pratt&Whitney (PW140) engine and a wing made of materials from abroad.

On December 25, the MC-21 plane with a domestically-designed composite wing carried out its first flight

The MC-21-300 middle-range aircraft with wings made of Russian composite materials completed its maiden flight on December 25. The plane was developed by the Irkut Corporation, which is part of the United Aircraft Corporation controlled by Rostec.

Earlier this month, Manturov said that commercial deliveries of the aircraft were to start next year.