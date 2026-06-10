Pakistan continues to play role of mediator in negotiations with Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Pakistan continues its mediation efforts in negotiations with Iran.

"They're close to Iran," he told reporters at the White House, referring to the Pakistani representatives. "They work, and they still are working on trying them (Iran - TASS) to do what's right. But we want a deal that's meaningful."

Pakistan has previously said that this country is ready for mediation between Iran and the United States, and can also be a platform for negotiations.