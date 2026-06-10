BELGRADE, June 10. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, following a meeting with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO, General Christopher G. Cavoli, stated that Belgrade will maintain military neutrality while cooperating in parallel with the North Atlantic Alliance.

"It is extremely important for Serbia to maintain military neutrality, as well as to continue responsible and professional cooperation with NATO within the framework of the Partnership for Peace program, with full respect for the interests of the Republic of Serbia and the policy we are pursuing," Vucic stated on his Instagram page (banned in Russia as extremist).

The Serbian president also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Kosovo and Metohija. Vucic highlighted the need to protect Kosovo Serbs and respect international law, including UN Security Council Resolution 1244, adopted 27 years ago.

UN Security Council Resolution 1244, adopted on June 10, 1999, reaffirms that the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija is part of Serbia. The document also authorizes an international civilian and military presence in the region. Kosovo’s authorities unilaterally declared independence in February 2008. More than 60 world nations, including Russia, India, China, and five European Union countries, refuse to recognize Kosovo’s independence.