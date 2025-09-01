UN unable to prevent conflicts, needs fundamental reform — Erdogan

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive reform of the United Nations to enhance its effectiveness in today’s world.

"The UN requires serious reform. Despite the dedicated efforts of my esteemed colleague, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, it remains difficult to determine whether the current UN framework - established over eighty years ago - can adequately address today’s challenges, such as ending oppression in the Middle East or upholding the rules-based international order," Erdogan stated. He highlighted the importance of transforming the UN into a true platform for global justice, especially in light of the prolonged atrocities faced by the Palestinian people.

"There is no justification for the international community’s inability to halt the suffering that has claimed the lives of babies, children, and the elderly over the past 23 months," he added during a speech at an expanded session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China.

Turning to regional security, Erdogan addressed Turkey’s stance on Syria, reaffirming the country’s commitment to safeguarding its neighbor’s stability.

"We will support the reconstruction of Syria, while steadfastly maintaining its territorial integrity and political unity. Our efforts will benefit the entire region. We will continue to counter any threats to Syria’s security and sovereignty," Erdogan declared.