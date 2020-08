MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The date of the summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (P5) is yet to be set, preparations for the event are still under way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper published on Wednesday.

"We are currently working on aspects of the forthcoming event. There is no exact date so far," Lavrov said.