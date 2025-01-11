Ukrainian forces attack 17 settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region in 24 hours

BELGOROD, January 11. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked 17 settlements in Russia’s Belgorod region over the past 24 hours, Head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The settlements of Dubovoye, Mayskiy, Malinovka, Politotdelskiy, the villages of Repnoye, Sevryukovo, Cheremoshnoye, and Yasnye Zori in the Belgorod region were attacked using 10 drones, 7 of which were shot down by the air defense system," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Three civilians were injured in the drone attacks, while five private homes, an outbuilding, a bus, and a passenger car were damaged, he noted.

According to the governor, two villages in the Krasnoyaruzhsk area were shelled and attacked by UAVs. Attacks also took place in Belgorod, the Valuysky and Grayvoronsky districts, as well as the Volokonovsky region.