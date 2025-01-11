MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 105 servicemen in one day as a result of the actions of Russia’s North battlegroup in the Kharkov direction and Dnepr battlegroup, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s North battlegroup inflicted losses on the formations of the mechanized and motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements of Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 35 servicemen, two vehicles, and four artillery pieces," the ministry said.

According to the report, the units of the Dnepr group of forces defeated the personnel and equipment of two mechanized and infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements Blakytnoye, Primorskoye, and Novoyakovlevka in the Zaporozhye region. The enemy lost up to 70 servicemen, four vehicles, and five artillery pieces.