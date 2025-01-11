AfD delegates refuse to condemn Russia for taking part in Ukrainian conflict

BERLIN, January 11. /TASS/. Delegates of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party congress in Riesa, Saxony, refused to condemn Russia for its participation in the conflict in Ukraine. According to the N-tv channel, most delegates voted against the introduction of the amendment criticizing Russia’s actions to the AfD campaign program.

About 69% out of approximately 600 delegates voted against the introduction of the abovementioned amendments. The amendment was initiated by Bundestag lawmaker Albrecht Glaser, who complained that the 85-page document does not include "a single word" criticizing Russia.

The document, presented by the party leadership, only briefly mentions the conflict.

"The war in Ukraine has turned the European world order upside down. We see Ukraine’s future as a neutral state outside of NATO and the EU," reads the program, which will most likely be adopted. The AfD leadership also calls to restore the "normal trade with Russia."

Earlier on Saturday, AfD approved Alice Weidel as its Chancellor candidate for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for February 23. In her speech, she said, in particular, that she intends to restore the operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

The two-day AfD congress was accompanied by large-scale protests. About 10,000 of AfD opponents - antifascists, pacifists and representatives of various left-wing groups - arrived in Riesa, a city of 29,000 residents. The first day of the congress was already marked by riots and clashes between the protesters and the police.