MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s East battlegroup have continued to advance deep into the defensive positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, destroying up to 185 enemy servicemen and one tank, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 185 servicemen, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, seven cars, and four artillery pieces," the ministry reported, adding that the grouping also destroyed an enemy ammunition warehouse in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, over 40,000 Ukrainian drones have been destroyed by Russian air defense systems since the beginning of the special military operation.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 40,077 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,480 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,508 combat vehicles with multiple launch rocket systems, 20,412 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 30,156 units of special military vehicles," the ministry said.