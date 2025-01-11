Special Counsel Smith, who handled Trump cases, steps down — US Justice Department

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. US Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was in charge of proceedings against American President-elect Donald Trump, has resigned from his post, a spokesman for the US Justice Department told TASS.

The representative confirmed that Smith had resigned from his position with the agency. The spokesman explained that this was mentioned in one of the documents previously filed in a federal district court in Florida.

It noted that the special counsel "completed his work and submitted his final confidential report on January 7, 2025, and separated from the Department on January 10.".