Switzerland ready to serve as host for Putin-Trump meeting on Ukraine

GENEVA, January 12. /TASS/. Switzerland is ready to serve as a host to a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, if such request emerges, Swiss daily Le Temps reported on Sunday.

"Following the Burgenstock summit, Ukraine, Russia and the United States were regularly informed of our readiness to support any diplomatic efforts regarding the peace settlement," the Swiss daily stated citing Nicolas Bideau, a spokesman for the Swiss Foreign Ministry, as saying.

The daily added that the Swiss authorities would not be taking the initiative regarding this issue. According to Le Temps, the confederation is just one the countries on the list that are ready to host the meeting of the Russian and US leaders.

On January 10, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that preparations for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin were underway. According to Trump, it was necessary to put an end to the Ukrainian conflict. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that the Russian president was ready to meet with Trump without any preconditions.

Burgenstock Forum

The Kiev-initiated forum on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland on June 15-16, 2024, Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates did not sign the summit communique. Russia was not invited. Most UN delegates did not attend either.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the conference as a total failure as she argued that "get-togethers" like this do nothing to bring a lasting peace.