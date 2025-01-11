Lebanese army enters eight localities along border with Israel

BEIRUT, January 12. /TASS/. Lebanese Army troops, along with peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), began their deployment in eight localities along the border areas with Israel, the army's press service announced in a communique on its X page.

"Lebanese troops and peacekeepers have entered the towns of Bint Jbeil and Tayr Harfa in the central sector of the south, as well as the settlements of Aitaroun, Aalma ash-Shaab, Majdal Zoun, al-Duheirah, al-Quzah, and al-Salhani," the statement reads. "The military command urges residents to refrain from returning to these areas until the deployment of military units is complete," the army added.

The deployment of army forces began following the withdrawal of Israeli troops, who had been clearing the area to eliminate underground tunnels and weapons depots belonging to the Shiite militia Hezbollah.

Earlier, the Elnashra news website reported that an Israeli drone destroyed a vehicle carrying Shiite fighters in Qunin with a missile. On January 10, an Israeli drone attack on a pickup truck belonging to Hezbollah killed five people and wounded four others in the village of Teir Dibba.

Since the 60-day truce agreement took effect on November 27, 2024, the Israeli Air Force has struck hundreds of targets in Lebanon. Thirty-nine people have been killed, though local authorities have not specified whether civilians were among them.

The truce agreement mandates the deployment of the Lebanese army along the southern border with UNIFIL support and the withdrawal of Hezbollah militias beyond the Litani River. In return, Israel is required to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon, where they have been conducting a ground operation, within 60 days.