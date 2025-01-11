Over Los Angeles 150,000 residents ordered to evacuate due to wildfires — sheriff

NEW YORK, January 11. /TASS/. The evacuation orders in the Los Angeles area, which experiences several severe wildfires, cover approximately 153,000 people, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced during a press conference.

According to the sheriff, about 153,000 people were ordered to evacuate, while potential evacuation notification remains active for 166,000 people. He added that the fire still pose a threat for 57,000 buildings and noted that the cause of wildfires is being investigated with involvement of the FBI.

He confirmed that at least 11 people were killed in the wildfires, while 13 people are missing.

Wildfires began to spread across Los Angeles County on January 7. According to meteorologists, dry and windy weather was the cause of the rapid spread of the fires. According to the latest information from the California Fire Department , overall wildfire area has reached almost 15,500 hectares. The two largest wildfires - in Eaton and in Palisades - have been 15% and 11% localized, correspondingly.

The fire has already destroyed over 12,300 buildings, including estates of celebrities, inducing son of incumbent US President Hunter Biden, actress Paris Hilton and actor and director Mel Gibson. US President Joe Biden called the wildfires the largest and most destructive in the history of California.