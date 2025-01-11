Russia will win and be stronger — Maduro

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela today face common challenges, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro said at a meeting with the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, noting that Russia will win and emerge even stronger.

"Thank you for your visit. Russia and Venezuela are working together to create a new world. We are now facing common challenges. Russia will win and will become stronger," the Venezuelan leader said.

The video recording of their conversation with the translation of Maduro’s words into Russian was provided to TASS by the press service of the State Duma.

Volodin, in turn, conveyed to Maduro the congratulations of Russian President Vladimir Putin on his victory in the elections and his inauguration as head of state, as well as good wishes for successful work in this post.

"The talks were held in the businesslike and friendly atmosphere that describes the Russian-Venezuelan political dialogue," Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS.

"The mutual commitment to further comprehensively strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela and to develop mutually beneficial cooperation was confirmed," the Russian diplomat stressed.

On July 28 last year, Maduro won the presidential elections with 51.95% of the electorate votes for him. On January 10, Maduro took office as president of the republic.

Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, and other countries congratulated Maduro on his victory. A number of countries, including the United States, did not recognize President Maduro's re-election for a third term.