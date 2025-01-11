{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia will win and be stronger — Maduro

Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, in turn, conveyed to President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela the congratulations of Russian President Vladimir Putin on his victory in the elections and his inauguration as head of state

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela today face common challenges, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro said at a meeting with the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, noting that Russia will win and emerge even stronger.

"Thank you for your visit. Russia and Venezuela are working together to create a new world. We are now facing common challenges. Russia will win and will become stronger," the Venezuelan leader said.

The video recording of their conversation with the translation of Maduro’s words into Russian was provided to TASS by the press service of the State Duma.

Volodin, in turn, conveyed to Maduro the congratulations of Russian President Vladimir Putin on his victory in the elections and his inauguration as head of state, as well as good wishes for successful work in this post.

"The talks were held in the businesslike and friendly atmosphere that describes the Russian-Venezuelan political dialogue," Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS.

"The mutual commitment to further comprehensively strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela and to develop mutually beneficial cooperation was confirmed," the Russian diplomat stressed.

On July 28 last year, Maduro won the presidential elections with 51.95% of the electorate votes for him. On January 10, Maduro took office as president of the republic.

Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, and other countries congratulated Maduro on his victory. A number of countries, including the United States, did not recognize President Maduro's re-election for a third term.

Venezuela
US looking for pretext to maintain military hegemony — Chinese embassy
The US has long exaggerated the ‘China threat’ just to find an excuse to maintain its military hegemony
Russia maintains its firm position on Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov reminded that President Vladimir Putin had outlined it in detail in June 2024, when addressing the Russian Foreign Ministry
Greenland acquisition could raise US companies' market value by $1 trillion
Russia must focus on enhancing the valuation of its mineral resources in the Arctic Region, Alexey Chekunkov emphasized
Ukraine loses up to 550 troops in responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup Center
The group inflicted damage on troops and equipment of one heavy, four mechanized and jaeger brigades of the Ukrainian
Team of Trump’s son bribes homeless Greenlanders for campaign purposes — media
Local residents confirmed that Donald Trump Jr.’s PR team had been handing out MAGA hats on the street, inviting people to a free lunch at the hotel
Sollers Group increases car sales in Russia in 2024 by 9% to over 50,000
The Sollers Atlant model remains the brand's best-selling car. In 2024, 8,500 of these vehicles were sold - 1,244 more than in 2023
Threats to halt power supplies to Ukraine unfeasible — Ukrainian PM
Poland and other adjacent countries are ready to cooperate with Ukraine if needed, Denis Shmygal said
Tanker with some 99,000 tons of oil drifting in Baltic Sea off Germany, awaits tow
The vessel will be towed to a port
EU to defend Denmark if US invades Greenland — media
If Denmark wants to try to stop Trump from taking Greenland, it should seek EU help, but "there is little question as to which country would win in a fight," the newspaper says
Expert gives Ukrainian army 10-14 days before they run out of steam in Kursk Region
Ralph Bosshard says that the goal of the Ukrainian offensive operation in the Kursk Region has always been unclear
German vessels take drifting tanker in tow
Ships help tanker stay in place
Maduro says will have meeting with Russian Duma speaker
He added that he would also hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping's envoy and prime ministers of several countries
Belgian government approves resolution to ban Russian LNG reexport
The resolution is to be approved by the State Council of the country
Israeli defenses collapse after Iranian strikes — IRGC spokesman
According to Ali Mohammad Naeini, Western and Israeli media outlets seek to create "a false image of the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it weak"
Regulator determines specifics of foreign exchange control over digital rights operations
The ordinance also specifies documents and information residents are supposed to provide to banks
Russia acts wisely by not interfering in Syria's transfer of power — Turkish top diplomat
Moscow "did not intervene during the fall of Damascus" and "the revolutionary forces eventually ensured the secure withdrawal of Russian troops and did not attack their bases," Hakan Fidan said
Russia says its T-80BM tanks destroyed Ukrainian strongpoint, infantry
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, tank crews of the battlegroup West are on the forward edge of the special operation and provide support to Russian motorized rifle and assault units
Russians rank third among foreign condo buyers in Thailand
Chinese investors took the top spot in the ranking, buying up about 4,400 units to the tune of $580 mln
Ukrainian forces lost 365 servicemen in zone of Russa’s West battlegroup
At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost one Leopard tank in 24 hours as a result of the actions of the Russian Center battlegroup, the ministry reported
Netanyahu warns Houthis against attacking Israel
"We will act with determination and force against any entity that threatens Israel - wherever and whenever necessary," the prime minister stressed
Sanctions against Rosatom’s management highlight their illegitimate nature
Rosatom is the global leader in experts of nuclear power technologies and sanctions therefore are perceived as an element of unfair competition, the company said
UN to welcome any dialogue between Russia, US — secretary general’s office
Trump said earlier that he would like to meet with Putin during the first six months of his presidential term and that he was ready for such interaction
US sanctions against NIS meant to force Serbia to join anti-Russian sanctions — deputy PM
"I believe that we as the government will cope with this wicked plan, preserve the brotherhood, which is older and more valuable than we are, will not make our enemies happy and will not disappoint our friends," Aleksandar Vulin said
Biden seeking to complicate resumption of dialogue with Russia for Trump — Russian MP
According to Leonid Slutsky, the latest package of sanctions covering the energy sector has already triggered a rise in oil prices
Trump says meeting with Putin being set up
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the US had not formally requested a meeting yet
FSB cracks down on illegal arms trade inside Russia
"The activity of 38 underground workshops involved in weapons modernization and ammunition manufacturing has been stopped," the security service noted
Press review: Israel-Hamas deal gains pace and Putin orders crisis center for oil spill
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 10th
Serbia has time by February 25 for withdrawal of Russian capital from NIS — Vucic
"We have time until March 15 to extend a single financial transactions but it should also be approved by the US Treasury," the president said
Ukraine's Kursk counteroffensives flounder as losses mount — expert
According to Alexander Mikhailov, Vladimir Zelensky is currently pouring all available resources into Kursk
Moscow seeks to resolve, not freeze Ukraine conflict — envoy to UK
Andrey Kelin noted that Moscow would need to resolve contradictions with the Ukrainian government in order to restore "security, prosperity, normal cooperation, normal trade, normal human relationship" in Europe
Russia says its Msta-B howitzer destroyed Ukrainian command post in Krasnoarmeisk area
To hit the targets, the servicemen of the artillery crew used a Krasnopol-M2 new-generation precision munition
UK imposes sanctions on Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegas
All assets of the companies in the United Kingdom are to be frozen, and it is prohibited to conduct business with them
Ukraine's top brass says can't spare any men, postpones demobilization
Since 2023, family members of those serving in the army since the beginning of the conflict have been staging protests demanding their demobilization
Europe loses to Putin in Ukraine despite billions in aid — president
Milorad Dodik paid special attention to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement about arming Kiev, also noting that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (in office from 2005-2021) also resorted to misleading within the Minsk agreements
Zelensky has briefed Biden on strategic planning against Russia — White House
On his part, Biden updated Zelensky "on US efforts to surge support to Ukraine and strengthen its position vis-а-vis Russia"
Russian units break through Ukrainian defenses near dominant point in DPR
Military expert Andrey Marochko said that in order to reduce threats, the Russian Armed Forces began delivering intensive combined strikes on Ukrainian positions
Ukrainian forces lost up to 240 people in Russia’s Kursk region in 24 hours
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 50,840 servicemen during the fighting in the direction of Kursk
Russian troops liberate three communities in Donbass region over week — top brass
Russian air defense forces shot down 689 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight US-made ATACMS missiles over the week, the ministry reported
Zelensky begs ‘for his country to be flattened’ — US journalist
"Ukraine should be forever grateful that President Putin is calm, rational and kind - because Zelensky is practically begging for his country to be flattened," American political commentator Jackson Hinkle said
Free Syrian Army deploys heavy weapons to frontline with Kurds — newspaper
Currently, Turkey is not preparing for a direct military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria, but is not dismissing such an option either
US introduces sanctions against Russian oil majors
The sanction list is also expanded to cover entities supporting production and export of liquefied natural gas by Russia, steelmaking, mining and oil industry of Russia, and senior executives of Rosatom state corproration, the official said
Property damage from California wildfires could reach upwards of $135 bln
Some homeowners took a terrible loss due to the fires, Viktor Sadygov said
Shevchenko settlement in Donetsk People's Republic liberated — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, it is a result of decisive actions of Russia’s Center group of forces
Press review: Russia notes Japan's militarization while allies expect Ukrainian assault
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 9th
Russia has proof of US’, UK’s involvement in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat
The publication of the evidence will depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds, Maria Zakharova said
California wildfires death toll rises to 11 — CNN
According to the report, five people died in the Palisades fire zone, and six more - In the Eaton fire zone
Denmark has no chance of protecting Greenland if US decides to take it by force — Politico
Denmark’s armed forces are "neither equipped nor trained to resist a US invasion" in Greenland, the newspaper argued
About 10,000 NATO troops to take part in Steadfast Dart drills in southeastern Europe
Although the drills are being held in Europe’s south, NATO said that the main goal will be to practice activities along Russia’s borders
Evacuation request rejected, Ukrainian POW captured in Kursk Region claims
The soldier added that he is being treated well in captivity, receiving medical assistance
Il-38 aircraft practice anti-submarine drills over Barents Sea
In addition to completing combat training, crews of the anti-submarine aircraft were improving their piloting skills in extreme weather conditions
NATO countries to continue shipping tanks to Ukraine
On Thursday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced at the Ramstein-format meeting that the participants of the working group approved roadmaps in eight areas of military cooperation with Kiev
Humanity has fed AI with all its knowledge — Musk
The businessman believes there’s a good chance that artificial intelligence will surpass human capabilities as early as by the end of this year
Kiev sends ex-convicts to hold Chasov Yar — Russian fighter
The fighter said earlier that the Kiev forces stationed in Chasov Yar were complaining about ammunition and troop shortages
Slovak PM says he and Putin discussed gas supplies to Slovakia — Reuters
According to Robert Fico, the Russian president guaranteed that Moscow would fulfill its obligations to supply gas
New US sanctions imply withdrawal of Russian capital from Serbia’s NIS — Vucic
"Several deadlines have been set and some conclusions have been made," the president said
Houthis hit US Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier using missiles, drones
Earlier, it was reported that the US had targeted underground facilities of the Houthis in the Amran Province, located in the northwest of Yemen, along with the movement's positions in the Saada Province
Shevchenko settlement in Donetsk People's Republic liberated — Russian Defense Ministry
At the same time, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have hit the infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities and the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, the ministry said
Shifts towards US, Russian presidents’ contacts to emerge after Trump’s inauguration
"Apparently, there will be some movements in this direction after Trump enters the Oval Cabinet [in the White House]," Dmitry Peskov said
Russia’s East battlegroup destroys up to 185 Ukrainian servicemen over past day
According to the ministry, over 40,000 Ukrainian drones have been destroyed by Russian air defense systems since the beginning of the special military operation
FACTBOX: New US sanctions against Russia
Achimgaz, Gazprom Shelfproekt, and other companies were hit by sanctions
State of emergency declared in Kotovsk, Tambov region, after drone attack
Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article on a terrorist attack
Lifting of new sanctions on Russia may become part of deal on Ukraine — source
US President Joe Biden had imposed the most significant sanctions yet on Russia’s energy sector
Duma speaker discusses Russia’s cooperation with Venezuelan, Algerian, Chinese lawmakers
Volodin represented Moscow at Nicolas Maduro’s inauguration, which took place in Caracas on January 10
INTERVIEW: Cross flights to International Space Station extended until 2026
In July 2022, Roscosmos and NASA signed a seat-swap agreement allowing Russian cosmonauts to fly to the ISS on US spacecraft and US astronauts to travel aboard Russian spaceships
Trump looking to conceal NATO defeat in Europe with threats to Canada, Greenland — weekly
"Today, capitalism, after the era of American-style globalization, is undergoing its inevitable failure and decline," columnist Lido Iacomino stressed
US expands sanctions against Russian Energy Ministry leadership, oil companies
Adding to the sanctions list means freezing assets in the US and banning American citizens and companies from doing business with sanctioned persons and entities
Three Russians charged with money laundering in US
Two Russians, Roman Ostapenko and Alexander Oleynik, were arrested on December 1, 2024, while the third defendant, Anton Tarasov, remains at large
Ukraine carries out at least five artillery strikes on Zaporozhye nuke plant’s host city
The Ukrainian armed forces tried to shell infrastructure facilities in Energodar but all artillery strikes hit the left bank of the Dnieper River, causing no damage to the city, ZNPP Spokesperson Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS
Jude Law to portray Vladimir Putin in ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’
The movie will be based on a novel by Italian-Swiss writer Giuliano da Empoli
Russia preparing to use lasers to protect infrastructure against drones
Protection of critical infrastructure and industrial facilities against drone attacks requires the use of different technologies anticipating neutralization and physical destruction of drones, Nikita Danilov said
Ukrainian HIMARS strike hits supermarket in Donetsk
According to the source in the security services, four people were injured
Russia sees discord in Western approaches to aid for Kiev — Kremlin
"The United States, under its current leadership, with just ten days remaining in office, intends to do everything possible to prolong the war," Dmitry Peskov noted
Duma speaker takes part in Nicolas Maduro's inauguration ceremony
Maduro took office for the third time as president of Venezuela, a position he will hold until 2031
Belarus may invite EU, NATO observers to West-2025 drills
Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense Valery Revenko specified that over 13,000 servicemen are expected to participate in the drills
Trump will have to go to Congress to lift new sanctions on Russia — White House
The restrictions target Russian oil and liquefied natural gas
Market not believing in significant dip of Russia oil exports
The most serious part of the sanctions package is related to tankers and US sanctions can indeed disrupt the logistics of Russian supplies for some time, Alexey Belogoryev said
Russia ranks second main LNG supplier to Spain in 2024
Russian Ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko told TASS earlier that Spain was the main buyer of Russian LNG in the European Union in 2022-2023
Russian Duma speaker conveys congratulations, best wishes from Putin to Maduro
The inauguration ceremony of Nicolas Maduro, who has been elected president for the third term, took place at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas on January 10
At least 60,000 Ukrainian troops stay in Kursk Region, Zelensky says
Ukraine's large-scale attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024
Key Ukrainian supply routes to Chasov Yar under Russian army's gunfire control — fighter
The Russian serviceman said earlier on Friday that the Ukrainian combat group in Chasov Yar was complaining about a shortage of artillery shells and military personnel
Almost 30 Ukrainian paratroopers taken prisoners after failed counterattack — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian assault units smashed the Ukrainian militants in Volchansk
Serbia’s NIS continues seamless operations amid US sanctions
"The chain of NIS retail sites is provided with required volumes and the refinery in Pancevo is working normally and supplying all the required petroleum products to the market," the Serbian company’s press service said
Russian units capture fire-retardant factory in DPR
Currently, Russian troops are advancing in the industrial zone on the factory’s southeastern side, having launched an attack on Ukrainian positions from the northwestern flank
EU transfers €3 bln to Ukraine as another tranche of G7 loan — EC
The G7 loan program for Ukraine backed by interests from Russian assets amounts to up to 45 bln euros or up to $50 bln
Russia’s Malka heavy artillery gun can wipe out enemy armor with one shot — Rostec
"Each projectile scatters a mass of fragments over a considerable radius," the state tech corporation added
Lithuania's territorial claims against Russia justify Moscow's actions — Kremlin
Earlier, the Lithuanian president referred to Kaliningrad as part of "Little Lithuania"
Nicolas Maduro assumes office as president of Venezuela for third time
One of the opposition leaders, Maria Corina Machado, said on the day of the vote that Gonzalez's team would not recognize a defeat
Ukraine will not halt Russian oil transit — PM
Transit of Russian oil is also in line with the regime of EU sanctions against Russia, which has a carveout for oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, Denis Shmygal said
New York court sentences Trump to unconditional discharge in falsified documents case
The US Constitution does not disqualify individuals convicted of crimes from running for or serving as president
Ukrainian forces attack 17 settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region in 24 hours
Three civilians were injured in the drone attacks, while five private homes, an outbuilding, a bus, and a passenger car were damaged, Head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov noted
Trump vows to appeal court’s sentence to restore trust in US justice system
On January 20, Trump will become the first US president to take office as a sentenced felon
Ukraine not ready for talks with Russia — White House
On December 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with TASS that Moscow is open to talks on Ukraine, but any agreements must be structured in a way that prevents them from being violated
Greenland wants to decide foreign policy issues on own, without Denmark — PM
It is reported that the sides are negotiating the issue
US looking for pretext to maintain military hegemony — Chinese embassy
The US has long exaggerated the ‘China threat’ just to find an excuse to maintain its military hegemony
Biden admits increase in gas prices in US due to anti-Russia sanctions
Gas prices could increase as much as 3-4 cents a gallon, he said
New US sanctions addressed in Gazprom Neft’s operating processes
The company considers the decision of the US to sanction its assets as unjustified and illegitimate, the Russian oil major said
US admits shipments of ATACMS, F-16s, Abrams tanks did not help Ukraine
The official also said that the most part of the promised weapons has already been delivered, while the remaining weapons are currently being delivered to Ukraine
Should Trump invade Greenland, it would be shortest war in history — Politico
Under the 1951 pact, the US accepted the legal obligation to protect Greenland from any attack, "given the inability of the Danish armed forces to fight off a potential aggressor without help," according to the newspaper
Maduro calls for Venezuela’s active participation in forming new world
The Venezuelan president stressed that his country sees itself as a BRICS member
