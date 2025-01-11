Prosecutors' help in supporting special op troops, their families highly valuable — Putin

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Prosecutors can provide invaluable support to soldiers fighting in the special military operation zone and their families by overseeing social guarantees for servicemen, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in his address marking Prosecutor's Office Workers' Day, celebrated in Russia on January 12.

The president emphasized that providing social guarantees to participants in the special military operation and their families requires the utmost attention.

"All the payments due to them, including salaries, pensions, benefits and compensations, and granting the relevant privileges must be made in strict accordance with the law, in a timely manner and in full," Putin pointed out.

The president stressed that "prosecutors should always keep these issues under review," as their "assistance in eliminating emerging problems and violations of the law is often indispensable."

Russia celebrates Prosecutor’s Office Workers Day on January 12 each year. The date was chosen because, on this day in 1722, Peter the Great established the country’s first supervisory bodies.