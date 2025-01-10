Kiev's 2025 military strategy prioritizes stabilizing frontline — Ukraine’s defense chief

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. At a recent meeting with its Western allies at Ramstein Base in Germany, Ukraine presented its 2025 military strategy, which outlines stabilizing the frontline a top priority, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"At the meeting [at Ramstein Base on January 9], we presented our strategy. It outlines four key priorities: stabilizing the frontline, boosting Ukraine’s defense capabilities, increasing the protection of air and maritime routes, and making asymmetric responses to attempts to gain the upper hand through scale," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry quoted Umerov as saying on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine’s defense chief did not disclose exactly how this strategy will be implemented.

On January 6, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). In 2024, Russian forces liberated Avdeyevka and Ugledar, among other settlements. On December 16, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov put Ukrainian casualties since the onset of the special military operation at almost one million people.

Recently, Ukrainian commanders of various ranks have consistently described the current situation on the frontline as challenging.

On December 19, 2024, Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said in a phone conversation with Chief of the UK Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin that the situation remained "extremely tense" on the front.