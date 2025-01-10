{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Israel hits Houthi weapons depots, military facilities in Yemen — TV

Israel also delivered missile strikes on Houthi underground facilities in the Houthi-controlled capital city of Sana

DOHA, January 10. /TASS/. Israel has struck weapons depots and underground tunnels used by the Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, Israeli fighter jets attacked Houthi facilities in the Al Hodeida, Amran, and Sana governorates. Airstrikes were delivered on Houthi missile and weapons depots near Harf Sufyan in Yemen’s northwestern Amran governorate.

Israel also delivered missile strikes on Houthi underground facilities in the Houthi-controlled capital city of Sana. These tunnels were used by the rebels to traffic weapons, Al Hadath said. Strikes were also delivered on a compound around the presidential palace.

Al Arabiya TV reported earlier in the day that the United States had delivered at least 12 airstrikes on Houthi underground facilities in the Amran governorates and rebel positions in the Saada governorate. No deaths among either civilians or the military were reported, the Al Mayadeen television channel said. Later, the Al Masirah television channel reported strikes on the ports of Hodeida and Ras Isa on the Red Sea coast. Among the targets was the Hizaz power plant, leaving one of its employees wounded.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea said earlier that the Houthis had hit the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its escort ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones and delivered a drone strike on Tel Aviv.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, the US authorities announced the creation of an international coalition and preparations for an operation codenamed Prosperity Guardian, expected to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Since then, the United States and the United Kingdom have been regularly delivering strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Property damage from California wildfires could reach upwards of $135 bln
Some homeowners took a terrible loss due to the fires, Viktor Sadygov said
Schoolboy breaks into school with hammer in Kursk
Russia's National Guard (Rosgvardiya) officers arrived four minutes after the guard pressed the alarm button, but the teenager had already managed to escape
Ukraine's Kursk counteroffensives flounder as losses mount — expert
According to Alexander Mikhailov, Vladimir Zelensky is currently pouring all available resources into Kursk
Russia’s huge military experience could open opportunities for African nations – analyst
In the past few years, France has withdrawn troops from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger
Ukraine puts over 500,000 people on wanted list for draft evasion
At the same time, Natalya Kondratova says, 400 criminal cases against recruitment centers’ actions were launched, with most of them being at the stage of investigation or court hearing
Russian artillery disrupts enemy rotation near Belogorovka in Lugansk region — expert
The Russian artillery men wiped out part of the enemy group, Andrey Marochko specified
Liberation of Kurakhovo to pave way towards Dnepropetrovsk Region — official
According to Vladimir Rogov, Ukrainian defenses in the northern part of the Zaporozhye Region were not structured to counter a Russian advance from the east
Zelensky says West pledged $2 bln worth of aid to Ukraine at Ramstein meeting
Zelensky noted the importance of the strategy to support Kiev in 2025 that was approved during the event
General Joseph Aoun sworn in as Lebanon's 14th president
The president pledged to develop "a new Lebanese defense doctrine that will protect the country from Israeli aggression"
Ukraine's top brass says can't spare any men, postpones demobilization
Since 2023, family members of those serving in the army since the beginning of the conflict have been staging protests demanding their demobilization
Putin ready to meet with Trump without any preconditions — Kremlin
Earlier, Trump said that he would like to meet with Putin during the first six months of his presidential term and that he was ready for such interaction
Putin to only welcome Trump’s will to seek contact — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that the Russian president repeatedly stated his readiness for dialogue as well as the need for this
Death toll of shooting in Montenegro grows to 13 — report
Thus, the death toll of the shooting in Cetinje has increased to 13, two of the victims being children
US introduces sanctions against Russian oil majors
The sanction list is also expanded to cover entities supporting production and export of liquefied natural gas by Russia, steelmaking, mining and oil industry of Russia, and senior executives of Rosatom state corproration, the official said
Frontline situation tense, Ukrainian General Staff acknowledges
Earlier, the Kiev regime reported the forced retreat to the Dnepropetrovsk Region from the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territories controlled by Ukraine
Denmark has no chance of protecting Greenland if US decides to take it by force — Politico
Denmark’s armed forces are "neither equipped nor trained to resist a US invasion" in Greenland, the newspaper argued
Lithuania's territorial claims against Russia justify Moscow's actions — Kremlin
Earlier, the Lithuanian president referred to Kaliningrad as part of "Little Lithuania"
Greenland looking forward to dialogue with US on business opportunities — government
The island’s authorities reiterated that Washington is one of its closest partners, and cooperation will continue
Russian troops liberate three communities in Donbass region over week — top brass
Russian air defense forces shot down 689 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight US-made ATACMS missiles over the week, the ministry reported
Key Ukrainian supply routes to Chasov Yar under Russian army's gunfire control — fighter
The Russian serviceman said earlier on Friday that the Ukrainian combat group in Chasov Yar was complaining about a shortage of artillery shells and military personnel
UN ready to chip in to help fire-ravaged California
According to the California Fire Department, wildfires have engulfed an area of almost 29,000 acres
Press review: Russia notes Japan's militarization while allies expect Ukrainian assault
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 9th
Team of Trump’s son bribes homeless Greenlanders for campaign purposes — media
Local residents confirmed that Donald Trump Jr.’s PR team had been handing out MAGA hats on the street, inviting people to a free lunch at the hotel
Houthis hit US Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier using missiles, drones
Earlier, it was reported that the US had targeted underground facilities of the Houthis in the Amran Province, located in the northwest of Yemen, along with the movement's positions in the Saada Province
Ukrainian HIMARS strike hits supermarket in Donetsk
According to the source in the security services, four people were injured
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar competing for influence in the new Syria — WSJ
Analysts interviewed by the newspaper stated that, by providing assistance to Damascus, the Arab monarchies aim to minimize the risks of new Islamist movements and the rise of terrorist groups
Free Syrian Army deploys heavy weapons to frontline with Kurds — newspaper
Currently, Turkey is not preparing for a direct military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria, but is not dismissing such an option either
US defense spending to skyrocket if Russia prevails in Ukraine — experts
According to experts of the American Enterprise Institute, "maintaining security in a strategic environment in which Russia is victorious over Ukraine could cost the United States an additional $808 billion in defense spending over five years"
Russian Human Rights Commissioner publishes list of 517 people missing in Kursk Region
Tatiana Moskalkova asked everyone who are aware about the fate of these people to call a hotline or submit an online form on her website
Pentagon chief points to Russia’s 'advantages' in Ukraine conflict
Lloyd Austin will chair the 25th meeting of the group of Western countries coordinating weapons supplies to Ukraine
Threats to halt power supplies to Ukraine unfeasible — Ukrainian PM
Poland and other adjacent countries are ready to cooperate with Ukraine if needed, Denis Shmygal said
Houthis provide military training to over 800,000 people — leader
On February 1, 2024, he reported that at least 600,000 people had received military training during the three weeks of mobilization
Evacuation request rejected, Ukrainian POW captured in Kursk Region claims
The soldier added that he is being treated well in captivity, receiving medical assistance
Russia’s Malka heavy artillery gun can wipe out enemy armor with one shot — Rostec
"Each projectile scatters a mass of fragments over a considerable radius," the state tech corporation added
Acquiring Greenland to become 'bad deal' for Trump — Politico
The US’ objectives in Greenland are well met today, Politico pointed out
Hunter Biden's home burns down in California wildfire
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fires in Los Angeles County have engulfed almost 27,000 acres of land
Russia preparing to use lasers to protect infrastructure against drones
Protection of critical infrastructure and industrial facilities against drone attacks requires the use of different technologies anticipating neutralization and physical destruction of drones, Nikita Danilov said
Trump looking to conceal NATO defeat in Europe with threats to Canada, Greenland — weekly
"Today, capitalism, after the era of American-style globalization, is undergoing its inevitable failure and decline," columnist Lido Iacomino stressed
Russia hammers Ukrainian army, equipment in over 160 areas in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Ukraine crisis exposed flaws in West’s defense industry that are yet to be fixed — Austin
The 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on coordinating weapons supplies to Kiev took place at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9
Trump’s territorial claims signal his neo-Fascist drift, Chinese expert warns
According to Wang Wen, the United States has long embraced expansionist policies, securing its present-day territory over the past 200 years through purchases and economic pressure
Trump seen ‘bound to fail’ if he threatens Russia with more aid to Ukraine — analyst
According to Bandow, America has other interests
FACTBOX: Putin instructs Cabinet on liquidation of fuel oil spill in Black Sea
The president noted that the relevant authorities are not doing enough to minimize the damage from the emergency
Eurasian Economic Union and EU not compatible — Russian Deputy PM
"It is becoming increasingly evident at present that membership in the EAEU is a privilege and considering economic and social problems the European Union faces, entry into the EU can be compared with buying a ticket to the Titanic," Alexey Overchuk said
Kremlin keeps mum about how Russian gas getting to Slovakia
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico called reliable gas supplies to the republic at reasonable prices the main result of December talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow
At least 60,000 Ukrainian troops stay in Kursk Region, Zelensky says
Ukraine's large-scale attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024
Germany to supply Ukraine with almost 50 missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems in 2025
According to Pistorius, Germany will also deploy two Patriot air defense systems and 200 servicemen to Poland in the coming weeks to protect a logistics center handling supplies to Ukraine for an expected six months
Ukrainian army abandons servicemen refusing to lay mines — captive
According to Mikhail Kostyuk, following his draft, he went through virtually no training
Shifts towards US, Russian presidents’ contacts to emerge after Trump’s inauguration
"Apparently, there will be some movements in this direction after Trump enters the Oval Cabinet [in the White House]," Dmitry Peskov said
EU to defend Denmark if US invades Greenland — media
If Denmark wants to try to stop Trump from taking Greenland, it should seek EU help, but "there is little question as to which country would win in a fight," the newspaper says
Israeli defenses collapse after Iranian strikes — IRGC spokesman
According to Ali Mohammad Naeini, Western and Israeli media outlets seek to create "a false image of the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it weak"
Transnistria still considers Russia as main gas supplier — foreign minister
For supplies through the TurkStream gas pipeline political decisions are required, Vitaly Ignatyev noted
Russia sees discord in Western approaches to aid for Kiev — Kremlin
"The United States, under its current leadership, with just ten days remaining in office, intends to do everything possible to prolong the war," Dmitry Peskov noted
Ukrainian troops attacking Kamenka-Dneprovskaya with artillery, drones
Information on casualties and damage is being clarified
Russian units break through Ukrainian defenses near dominant point in DPR
Military expert Andrey Marochko said that in order to reduce threats, the Russian Armed Forces began delivering intensive combined strikes on Ukrainian positions
China to send high-ranking official to Trump’s inauguration — report
The envoy is also set to hold talks with Trump
Humanity has fed AI with all its knowledge — Musk
The businessman believes there’s a good chance that artificial intelligence will surpass human capabilities as early as by the end of this year
US admits shipments of ATACMS, F-16s, Abrams tanks did not help Ukraine
The official also said that the most part of the promised weapons has already been delivered, while the remaining weapons are currently being delivered to Ukraine
Zelensky cleared Ukrainian political field enough to secure re-election, experts say
"However, given the ongoing developments at the frontline, his chances are diminishing with each day of combat," Vladimir Zharikhin stressed
West should remember Donbass in talks about respecting opinion of Greenlanders — Kremlin
"If they claim that public opinion should be taken into account, perhaps we should remind them of the views of those in the four new Russian regions," Dmitry Peskov clarified
Moscow seeks to resolve, not freeze Ukraine conflict — envoy to UK
Andrey Kelin noted that Moscow would need to resolve contradictions with the Ukrainian government in order to restore "security, prosperity, normal cooperation, normal trade, normal human relationship" in Europe
NATO countries to continue shipping tanks to Ukraine
On Thursday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced at the Ramstein-format meeting that the participants of the working group approved roadmaps in eight areas of military cooperation with Kiev
EU transfers €3 bln to Ukraine as another tranche of G7 loan — EC
The G7 loan program for Ukraine backed by interests from Russian assets amounts to up to 45 bln euros or up to $50 bln
Russia says its T-80BM tanks destroyed Ukrainian strongpoint, infantry
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, tank crews of the battlegroup West are on the forward edge of the special operation and provide support to Russian motorized rifle and assault units
Russia maintains its firm position on Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov reminded that President Vladimir Putin had outlined it in detail in June 2024, when addressing the Russian Foreign Ministry
Contact group on Ukraine may halt its activities under Trump — NYT
The group held its inaugural meeting on April 26, 2022, at the Ramstein air base in Germany
Russian Su-35S fighter jets uncover Ukrainian air defense sites in Kursk area
Russia’s Defense Ministry said that "the crews of Su-35S multirole fighter jets practiced air cover in the designated area of sorties by bombers and attack aircraft"
Medvedev doubts Trump’s ability to swiftly resolve Ukraine crisis
The Russian senior official added that "the US economy continues at its own slow pace and even the fight against immigrants is not promising major victories"
Russian units capture fire-retardant factory in DPR
Currently, Russian troops are advancing in the industrial zone on the factory’s southeastern side, having launched an attack on Ukrainian positions from the northwestern flank
Should Trump invade Greenland, it would be shortest war in history — Politico
Under the 1951 pact, the US accepted the legal obligation to protect Greenland from any attack, "given the inability of the Danish armed forces to fight off a potential aggressor without help," according to the newspaper
Indonesia managed to join BRICS despite domestic criticism, top diplomat says
Sugiono noted that Indonesia’s "free and active" foreign policy allows the country to establish ties with any nation or group while maintaining independence in pursuing and defending its national interests
Kurakhovo fortified area as crucial as Avdeyevka, Ugledar — official
Denis Pushilin added that the enemy had used considerable forces in the battles for the city
Kremlin keeping eye on US claims to Canada, Greenland — spokesman
"We are closely following these dramatic developments - thank God, it has not gone beyond statements yet," Dmitry Peskov noted
Bankruptcy moratorium for Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator extended until May 9
If the Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator fails to comply with this period, it will be recognized bankrupt without setting a grace period
DPR head announces restoration of liberated Kurakhovo
According to Denis Pushilin, specialists will assess the scale of the restoration work
European NATO members call to preserve Ramstein-format meetings — minister
Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that Warsaw is preparing another package of military aid for Kiev
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to take office third time on Friday
Russia will be represented at the inauguration ceremony by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin
Belarus may invite EU, NATO observers to West-2025 drills
Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense Valery Revenko specified that over 13,000 servicemen are expected to participate in the drills
Russia says its Msta-B howitzer destroyed Ukrainian command post in Krasnoarmeisk area
To hit the targets, the servicemen of the artillery crew used a Krasnopol-M2 new-generation precision munition
Europe loses to Putin in Ukraine despite billions in aid — president
Milorad Dodik paid special attention to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement about arming Kiev, also noting that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (in office from 2005-2021) also resorted to misleading within the Minsk agreements
Top UK diplomat expects Trump to settle Ukraine conflict around Easter
In 2025, Catholics, Protestants and Russian Orthodox celebrate Easter on the same day, April 20
Kiev sends ex-convicts to hold Chasov Yar — Russian fighter
The fighter said earlier that the Kiev forces stationed in Chasov Yar were complaining about ammunition and troop shortages
Ex-president of Georgia seeks to perform 'presidential duties' in new office in Tbilisi
Salome Zourabichvili's new office is located on Chovelidze Street in the heart of Tbilisi
Japan sanctions 11 individuals, 54 entities in Russia, some companies in 7 other countries
The restrictive measures also apply to 18 companies in China, 1 in UAE, 1 in Kazakhstan, 2 in Kyrgyzstan, 1 in Thailand and 8 in Turkey
US expands sanctions against Russian Energy Ministry leadership, oil companies
Adding to the sanctions list means freezing assets in the US and banning American citizens and companies from doing business with sanctioned persons and entities
Trump’s team yet undecided on Ukraine conflict settlement plan — FT
In the absence of a clear and definite plan, the US President-elect's administration may continue to provide assistance to the Kiev government after his inauguration
Expert gives Ukrainian army 10-14 days before they run out of steam in Kursk Region
Ralph Bosshard says that the goal of the Ukrainian offensive operation in the Kursk Region has always been unclear
Slovak PM threatens Kiev with tough response if gas transit issue remains unresolved
Robert Fico noted that Slovakia could also use its veto power in the EU on Ukraine-related issues
Trump says meeting with Putin being set up
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the US had not formally requested a meeting yet
EU civil aviation watchdog toughens safety guidance for flights in Russian airspace
The authority advises against operating within the Russian airspace "west of longitude 60° East, at all flight levels"
Russia eyes discussion of EU accession in Armenia as start of withdrawal from EAEU
"In the meantime, this is the sovereign choice of the Republic of Armenia and she definitely has the right to it," Alexey Overchuk noted
New York court sentences Trump to unconditional discharge in falsified documents case
The US Constitution does not disqualify individuals convicted of crimes from running for or serving as president
Netanyahu warns Houthis against attacking Israel
"We will act with determination and force against any entity that threatens Israel - wherever and whenever necessary," the prime minister stressed
Russia’s PM Mishustin to visit Vietnam next week
A wide range of issues related to the two countries’ ties, including cooperation in the spheres of trade, economy, science, technology, and culture as well as humanitarian issues are planned to be discussed at talks
Moldovan foreign ministry slams Russian embassy’s statement on Transnistria energy crisis
Earlier this month, gas supplies to Moldova were halted after the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine and Chisinau's refusal to settle the problem of fuel debt, which Moscow estimates at $709 mln
FACTBOX: New US sanctions against Russia
Achimgaz, Gazprom Shelfproekt, and other companies were hit by sanctions
Press review: Israel-Hamas deal gains pace and Putin orders crisis center for oil spill
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 10th
Slovak PM says he and Putin discussed gas supplies to Slovakia — Reuters
According to Robert Fico, the Russian president guaranteed that Moscow would fulfill its obligations to supply gas
Scientists drill deep down in Antarctic, take ice sample to unlock Earth's climate secrets
The research team has been drilling every summer for four years
Almost 180,000 Los Angeles residents told to evacuate amid fires — sheriff
About two dozen looters have been arrested since the disaster broke out, Robert Luna said
Russian Ka-52M combat helicopter wipes out Ukrainian army stronghold in Kursk area
The Defense Ministry uploaded video footage showing the destruction of enemy targets
