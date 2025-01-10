Israel hits Houthi weapons depots, military facilities in Yemen — TV

DOHA, January 10. /TASS/. Israel has struck weapons depots and underground tunnels used by the Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, Israeli fighter jets attacked Houthi facilities in the Al Hodeida, Amran, and Sana governorates. Airstrikes were delivered on Houthi missile and weapons depots near Harf Sufyan in Yemen’s northwestern Amran governorate.

Israel also delivered missile strikes on Houthi underground facilities in the Houthi-controlled capital city of Sana. These tunnels were used by the rebels to traffic weapons, Al Hadath said. Strikes were also delivered on a compound around the presidential palace.

Al Arabiya TV reported earlier in the day that the United States had delivered at least 12 airstrikes on Houthi underground facilities in the Amran governorates and rebel positions in the Saada governorate. No deaths among either civilians or the military were reported, the Al Mayadeen television channel said. Later, the Al Masirah television channel reported strikes on the ports of Hodeida and Ras Isa on the Red Sea coast. Among the targets was the Hizaz power plant, leaving one of its employees wounded.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea said earlier that the Houthis had hit the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its escort ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones and delivered a drone strike on Tel Aviv.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, the US authorities announced the creation of an international coalition and preparations for an operation codenamed Prosperity Guardian, expected to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Since then, the United States and the United Kingdom have been regularly delivering strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.