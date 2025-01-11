Duma speaker discusses Russia’s cooperation with Venezuelan, Algerian, Chinese lawmakers

CARACAS, January 11. /TASS/. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has had meetings with parliamentarians of a number of countries who took place in the inauguration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as part of his trip to the republic, the Russian lower house’s press service reported.

"Vyacheslav Volodin met with lawmakers of a number of countries and discussed expansion of cooperation between parliamentarians," the press service said, adding that he spoke with representatives of parliaments of Venezuela, Algeria, China and Serbia.

Volodin represented Moscow at Nicolas Maduro’s inauguration, which took place in Caracas on January 10.

Maduro won the presidential election on July 28, 2024 with 51.95% of the vote, while his main rival, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, scored 43.18%. Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua and other countries congratulated Maduro on his victory.