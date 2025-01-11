California wildfires death toll rises to 11 — CNN

NEW YORK, January 11. /TASS/. At least 11 people have died as a result of the fires in Los Angeles County, California, CNN reported.

According to the report, five people died in the Palisades fire zone, and six more - In the Eaton fire zone.

Currently, six wildfires are raging in Los Angeles County, covering a total area of 15,200 hectares. The two largest fires - Eaton and Palisades - have been contained by only 3% and 8%, respectively.

On Friday, 3,500 flights were canceled in the United States, including due to the natural disaster in California. 169,000 people in the state remain without electricity. The Getty Museum, which houses an art collection worth about $10 bln, was forced to evacuate most of its staff.

Wildfires began to spread across Los Angeles County on January 7. According to meteorologists, dry and windy weather was the cause of the rapid spread of the fires. Evacuation notices were sent to nearly 180,000 residents. The fire has destroyed more than 10,000 structures in the region, with damage estimated in the tens of billions of dollars.