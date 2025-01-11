German vessels take drifting tanker in tow

BERLIN, January 11. /TASS/. Three German vessels have taken the runaway Eventin tanker, which was drifting in the Baltic Sea off the German island of Rugen, in tow, helping it to hang around, the DPA news agency reported citing the sea rescue service.

First, the Bremen Fighter tower approached Eventin late on Friday and contacted it, after which two more vessels, VB Luca and VB Bremen, arrived as they help to hang the tanker around. A helicopter has landed a team of experts on Eventin. "They have lanterns and radio sets with them as batteries are gradually running out of charge onboard," a representative of the rescue service said. According to preliminary information, the power has gone out on Eventin.

Earlier reports said that the 274-meter Panama-flagged vessel carrying some 99,000 tons of oil was on its way from the Russian port of Ust Luga to Port Said in Egypt. It is believed to pose no hazard to the environment as of yet.