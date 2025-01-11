State of emergency declared in Kotovsk, Tambov region, after drone attack

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in the city of Kotovsk, Russia’s Tambov region, where drones attacked two apartment buildings on the night of January 11, the press service of the regional government told TASS.

"A state of emergency has been declared within the city limits, and an operational headquarters is in operation," the statement said.

Acting governor of Tambov region Evgeny Pervyshov said earlier that seven people received medical care after drone attacks on multi-story buildings in Russia’s Tambov region, they did not require hospitalization.

"According to updated information, seven people were injured - three had cuts from fragments of broken windows, and four had high blood pressure. All were given the necessary assistance, no hospitalization was required,"he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article on a terrorist attack after Ukrainian drones attacked multi-storey buildings in Kotovsk, the agency said on its Telegram channel.

"The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on the fact of a terrorist act committed by militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Kotovsk, Tambov region (paragraphs ‘a’, ‘b’ of Part 2 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation)," the statement said.

The acting governor noted that a temporary shelter has been set up for residents of damaged houses. Pervyshov added that the situation was under control.

Earlier, Pervyshov reported that on the night of January 11, UAVs crashed into two apartment buildings in Kotovsk. There were no fires.