Contaminated area of new fuel oil spill in Russia’s Kuban region reaches 2,800 sq m

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. A new spill of oil products from the stern of the Volgoneft-239 tanker was discovered in Russia’s Kuban region with an area of 2,800 square meters, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said on its Telegram channel.

"Yesterday, in the area of the stern of the Volgoneft-239, an oil spill was discovered at 300 meters with an area of 2,800 square meters," the report said.

In addition, "isolated minor emissions of fuel oil from Anapa to the village of Blagoveshchenskaya, the villages of Volna and Veselovka" were discovered.

According to the ministry, more than 155 tons of contaminated sand and soil have been removed from the beaches of Anapa and the Temryuksky District, and 63 km of the coastline is being surveyed.

On December 15, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers sank in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea amid a storm. One sailor died, and the rest were evacuated. According to emergency services, the tankers were carrying about 9,200 tons of fuel oil. An oil spill occurred in the Black Sea as a result of the accident, and clean-up operations are underway. According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, about 2,400 tons of oil products have leaked into the Black Sea, which is much less than the initial estimates.