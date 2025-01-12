Croatia to hold runoff presidential election

BELGRADE, January 12. /TASS/. On Sunday, the second round of the presidential election will be held in Croatia.

Zoran Milanovic, the incumbent president, and Dragan Primorac, an independent candidate who is a physician, geneticist, and forensic scientist, are running for the post.

In the first round, held on December 29, 2024, none of the eight contenders for the Croatian presidency managed to secure more than 50% of the vote. Milanovic received 49.09% of the vote, while Primorac won 19.35%. The winner in the second round needs to secure a relative majority, meaning more votes than his opponent.

Balance of power

According to a survey by the IPSOS agency commissioned by the Croatian Nova TV channel, Zoran Milanovic still has a significant advantage over Dragan Primorac - of all respondents who have declared their intention to vote in the presidential election, 67.4% are ready to vote for Milanovic, while just under 27% are ready to cast their ballot for Primorac.

There are 5.8% of residents who are uncertain. Thus, the gap exceeds 40%.