Belgian government approves resolution to ban Russian LNG reexport

BRUSSELS, January 10. /TASS/. The Belgian government approved a draft document banning reexport of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) via ports of the kingdom, the Cabinet’s press service said.

The government approved a draft royal decree and determined commitments and control mechanisms to fulfill the bans as part of the EU Council Regulation 2024/1745 [the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions - TASS], the press service informed.

The Belgian government prohibits transshipment and provision of any technical and financial services for LNG reexport in accordance with requirements of sanctions. The resolution is to be approved by the State Council of the country.