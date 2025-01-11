Shevchenko settlement in Donetsk People's Republic liberated — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of its decisive actions, units of Russia’s Center group of forces have liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

At the same time, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have hit the infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities and the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, the ministry said.

"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery groups of the Russian Armed Forces hit infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities supporting the activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the military-industrial complex, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment in 146 districts," the ministry reported.