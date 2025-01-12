St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport suspends operations over poor weather conditions

ST. PETERSBURG, January 12. /TASS/. Pulkovo International Airport in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg has been temporarily closed due to poor weather conditions, the airport’s press office said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Pulkovo Airport is operating under adverse meteorological conditions," the statement reads. "The airport has suspended receiving and dispatching all aircraft in order to clear the runway of snow."

The statement added that the airport is expected to resume its operations shortly after 9:15 a.m. local time (6:15 a.m. GMT).