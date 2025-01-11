US looking for pretext to maintain military hegemony — Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. Washington is trying to find a pretext to maintain its military hegemony, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the US Liu Pengyu told TASS on Friday, commenting on statements by US Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks. She noted that Washington is modernizing its armed forces in order to achieve long-term superiority over China in the military sphere.

"The relevant remarks of the US are full of Cold War mentality and hegemonic logic. The US has long exaggerated the ‘China threat’ just to find an excuse to maintain its military hegemony. I want to emphasize that China is determined to be a force for peace, stability and progress in the world, and at the same time we are determined to defend our national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," the statement said.

"We urge the US to view China's strategic intentions and national defense construction objectively and rationally, stop making such irresponsible remarks, and take practical actions to maintain the stability of the relations between China and the United States and the two militaries," the spokesperson added.