Denmark tells Trump it is ready to discuss expansion of US military presence in Greenland

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. The Danish authorities told US President-elect Donald Trump’s team that they are ready to discuss the expansion of the US military presence in Greenland, Axios reported.

According to its sources, the Danish authorities sent a series of private messages to Trump’s representatives "expressing willingness to discuss boosting security in Greenland or increasing the U.S. military presence on the island." According to the report, the Danish government seeks to convince Trump that his security concerns could be alleviated without any territorial aspirations for Greenland.

The report cites a European diplomat, who noted that Denmark is considered "one of the closest allies of the US within the EU, and no one could have imagined it would be the first country with which Trump would pick a fight."

Speaking at a press conference in his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week, Trump refused to guarantee that he will not resort to military force or economic coercion to resolve the Panama Canal and Greenland issues. Previously, he claimed that the United States must take back the control over the Panama Channel and claimed that Greenland, a Danish autonomous region, must become a US territory. Pentagon Deputy Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that she is unaware about any Washington’s plans to invade Greenland.