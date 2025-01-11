MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 365 servicemen over the day in the zone of Russa’s West battlegroup, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The units of Russa’s West battlegroup improved their tactical situation. The personnel and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a territorial defense brigade, and a brigade of the National Guard were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Lozovaya, Zagoruykovka in the Kharkov region, Ivanovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy's losses amounted to 365 servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, three cars, six artillery pieces, and an antiaircraft radar station. Two ammunition depots were destroyed," the Defense Ministry said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 535 servicemen and one Leopard tank in 24 hours as a result of the actions of the Russian Center battlegroup, the ministry reported.

"The personnel and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and one brigade of the National Guard were defeated in the areas of the settlements Sribnoye, Alekseyevka, Grishino, and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 535 servicemen, a German Leopard tank, four armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three cars, and five artillery pieces," the Defense Ministry said.