MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 240 servicemen in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 240 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, one armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, four mortars, and one electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry reported.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 50,840 servicemen, 296 tanks, 224 infantry fighting vehicles, 161 armored personnel carriers, 1,521 armored combat vehicles, 1,445 vehicles, 353 artillery pieces, and 44 MLRS launchers during the fighting in the direction of Kursk.