Jude Law to portray Vladimir Putin in ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’

NEW YORK, January 10. /TASS/. British actor Jude Law will portray Russian President Vladimir Putin in French film director Olivier Assayas’s new movie "The Wizard of the Kremlin," the film star himself told the Deadline media outlet.

"I haven’t really started work on it yet. I mean, I have, but at the moment it looks like an Everest to climb," Law said.

The movie will be based on a novel by Italian-Swiss writer Giuliano da Empoli.

The US magazine Variety reported in May 2024 that Jude Law, Paul Dano, Zach Galifianakis and Tom Sturridge would team up in Olivier Assayas’ political thriller "The Wizard of the Kremlin.".