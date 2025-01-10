{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Jude Law to portray Vladimir Putin in ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’

The movie will be based on a novel by Italian-Swiss writer Giuliano da Empoli

NEW YORK, January 10. /TASS/. British actor Jude Law will portray Russian President Vladimir Putin in French film director Olivier Assayas’s new movie "The Wizard of the Kremlin," the film star himself told the Deadline media outlet.

"I haven’t really started work on it yet. I mean, I have, but at the moment it looks like an Everest to climb," Law said.

The movie will be based on a novel by Italian-Swiss writer Giuliano da Empoli.

The US magazine Variety reported in May 2024 that Jude Law, Paul Dano, Zach Galifianakis and Tom Sturridge would team up in Olivier Assayas’ political thriller "The Wizard of the Kremlin.".

Tags
Vladimir Putin
Property damage from California wildfires could reach upwards of $135 bln
Some homeowners took a terrible loss due to the fires, Viktor Sadygov said
Russia eyes discussion of EU accession in Armenia as start of withdrawal from EAEU
"In the meantime, this is the sovereign choice of the Republic of Armenia and she definitely has the right to it," Alexey Overchuk noted
Russians win figure skating team competition at Beijing Olympics
Team ROC ended the tournament with 74 points
Contact group on Ukraine may halt its activities under Trump — NYT
The group held its inaugural meeting on April 26, 2022, at the Ramstein air base in Germany
Russia’s Su-35S fighter hit stronghold of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region
As the ministry noted, the strike from the Su-34 was carried out using universal planning and correction modules
Trump says meeting with Putin being set up
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the US had not formally requested a meeting yet
Israeli defenses collapse after Iranian strikes — IRGC spokesman
According to Ali Mohammad Naeini, Western and Israeli media outlets seek to create "a false image of the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it weak"
Russia’s Malka heavy artillery gun can wipe out enemy armor with one shot — Rostec
"Each projectile scatters a mass of fragments over a considerable radius," the state tech corporation added
MOEX, RTS indices rise by 0.17%
The yuan exchange rate accelerated its growth to 13.67 rubles
Threats to halt power supplies to Ukraine unfeasible — Ukrainian PM
Poland and other adjacent countries are ready to cooperate with Ukraine if needed, Denis Shmygal said
Russian Railways’ freight loading volumes down 4.1% to 1.181 bln tons in 2024
Freight turnover in 2024 amounted to 2,523.8 bln tariff ton-km, down by 4.3% compared to 2023
FSB cracks down on illegal arms trade inside Russia
"The activity of 38 underground workshops involved in weapons modernization and ammunition manufacturing has been stopped," the security service noted
Russia says its Msta-B howitzer destroyed Ukrainian command post in Krasnoarmeisk area
To hit the targets, the servicemen of the artillery crew used a Krasnopol-M2 new-generation precision munition
Evacuation request rejected, Ukrainian POW captured in Kursk Region claims
The soldier added that he is being treated well in captivity, receiving medical assistance
Trump vows to appeal court’s sentence to restore trust in US justice system
On January 20, Trump will become the first US president to take office as a sentenced felon
Belgian government approves resolution to ban Russian LNG reexport
The resolution is to be approved by the State Council of the country
Houthis provide military training to over 800,000 people — leader
On February 1, 2024, he reported that at least 600,000 people had received military training during the three weeks of mobilization
Press review: Russia notes Japan's militarization while allies expect Ukrainian assault
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 9th
Tanker with some 99,000 tons of oil drifting in Baltic Sea off Germany, awaits tow
The vessel will be towed to a port
Japan sanctions 11 individuals, 54 entities in Russia, some companies in 7 other countries
The restrictive measures also apply to 18 companies in China, 1 in UAE, 1 in Kazakhstan, 2 in Kyrgyzstan, 1 in Thailand and 8 in Turkey
Lithuania's territorial claims against Russia justify Moscow's actions — Kremlin
Earlier, the Lithuanian president referred to Kaliningrad as part of "Little Lithuania"
Kiev sends ex-convicts to hold Chasov Yar — Russian fighter
The fighter said earlier that the Kiev forces stationed in Chasov Yar were complaining about ammunition and troop shortages
Houthis hit US Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier using missiles, drones
Earlier, it was reported that the US had targeted underground facilities of the Houthis in the Amran Province, located in the northwest of Yemen, along with the movement's positions in the Saada Province
Maduro calls for Venezuela’s active participation in forming new world
The Venezuelan president stressed that his country sees itself as a BRICS member
Insurers’ losses from fires in California may reach $20 bln — newspaper
Anticipated insured losses were doubled from the $10 bln estimated a day earlier, limited progress on containment and the spread to neighboring areas were indicated as the reasons, The Financial Times said
Serbia has time by February 25 for withdrawal of Russian capital from NIS — Vucic
"We have time until March 15 to extend a single financial transactions but it should also be approved by the US Treasury," the president said
UK top brass announces plans to deliver 30,000 drones to Ukrainian army
The Drone Capability Coalition was set up in November last year by the United Kingdom and Latvia to support Ukraine with uncrewed surveillance and attack capabilities
Putin calls last year’s Black Sea oil spill 'serious environmental challenge' for Russia
The president emphasized that this issue must not be overlooked at today's meeting and asked Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov to report on the situation, outlining the steps to be taken in the near future "to mitigate the consequences of this environmental incident"
Europe loses to Putin in Ukraine despite billions in aid — president
Milorad Dodik paid special attention to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement about arming Kiev, also noting that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (in office from 2005-2021) also resorted to misleading within the Minsk agreements
Trump looking to conceal NATO defeat in Europe with threats to Canada, Greenland — weekly
"Today, capitalism, after the era of American-style globalization, is undergoing its inevitable failure and decline," columnist Lido Iacomino stressed
Russian troops liberate three communities in Donbass region over week — top brass
Russian air defense forces shot down 689 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight US-made ATACMS missiles over the week, the ministry reported
S7 Airlines to increase number of Moscow - Ashgabat flights to 9 per week from January 15
Earlier, Turkmenistan Airlines announced the cancellation of regular flights on the Ashgabat-Moscow route for one month from December 30 without any specific reason
Sollers Group increases car sales in Russia in 2024 by 9% to over 50,000
The Sollers Atlant model remains the brand's best-selling car. In 2024, 8,500 of these vehicles were sold - 1,244 more than in 2023
FACTBOX: New US sanctions against Russia
Achimgaz, Gazprom Shelfproekt, and other companies were hit by sanctions
US expands sanctions against Russian Energy Ministry leadership, oil companies
Adding to the sanctions list means freezing assets in the US and banning American citizens and companies from doing business with sanctioned persons and entities
Russia records highest number of crimes committed by foreign nationals in five years
The number of crimes committed by foreign nationals in Russia in the first 11 months of 2022 rose by ten percent compared to the same period last year
Ukraine will not halt Russian oil transit — PM
Transit of Russian oil is also in line with the regime of EU sanctions against Russia, which has a carveout for oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, Denis Shmygal said
Liberation of Kurakhovo to pave way towards Dnepropetrovsk Region — official
According to Vladimir Rogov, Ukrainian defenses in the northern part of the Zaporozhye Region were not structured to counter a Russian advance from the east
Biden seeking to complicate resumption of dialogue with Russia for Trump — Russian MP
According to Leonid Slutsky, the latest package of sanctions covering the energy sector has already triggered a rise in oil prices
Should Trump invade Greenland, it would be shortest war in history — Politico
Under the 1951 pact, the US accepted the legal obligation to protect Greenland from any attack, "given the inability of the Danish armed forces to fight off a potential aggressor without help," according to the newspaper
Liege court to consider whether EC President is immune to corruption charges
The court hearing on January 6 will be held upon an address of the EU office of prosecutor
Russia hammers Ukrainian army, equipment in over 160 areas in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Russian artillery disrupts enemy rotation near Belogorovka in Lugansk region — expert
The Russian artillery men wiped out part of the enemy group, Andrey Marochko specified
Washington views Canada’s PM Trudeau as ‘stalwart friend’ of US — official
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added that the US would "stand with" all people of Canada as they elected a new leader
Serbia’s NIS continues seamless operations amid US sanctions
"The chain of NIS retail sites is provided with required volumes and the refinery in Pancevo is working normally and supplying all the required petroleum products to the market," the Serbian company’s press service said
Russian Geographical Society plans sailing expedition along Northern Sea Route
The inter-regional project will feature branches of the Russian Geographical Society in the Kamchatka, Krasnodar, Magadan and Chukotka Regions
Oil washed ashore after Black Sea spill mostly cleaned up — minister
According to previous reports, almost 140,000 metric tons of oil-contaminated sand and soil have been removed from the shoreline as part of the cleanup effort
Russian units break through Ukrainian defenses near dominant point in DPR
Military expert Andrey Marochko said that in order to reduce threats, the Russian Armed Forces began delivering intensive combined strikes on Ukrainian positions
Ukraine experiences nearly 70% surge in cyberattacks in 2024
It is reported that hackers primarily rely on mass distribution of malicious software and phishing emails to execute cyberattacks
Russian units capture fire-retardant factory in DPR
Currently, Russian troops are advancing in the industrial zone on the factory’s southeastern side, having launched an attack on Ukrainian positions from the northwestern flank
Market not believing in significant dip of Russia oil exports
The most serious part of the sanctions package is related to tankers and US sanctions can indeed disrupt the logistics of Russian supplies for some time, Alexey Belogoryev said
Free Syrian Army deploys heavy weapons to frontline with Kurds — newspaper
Currently, Turkey is not preparing for a direct military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria, but is not dismissing such an option either
Sanctions against Rosatom’s management highlight their illegitimate nature
Rosatom is the global leader in experts of nuclear power technologies and sanctions therefore are perceived as an element of unfair competition, the company said
Russia says its T-80BM tanks destroyed Ukrainian strongpoint, infantry
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, tank crews of the battlegroup West are on the forward edge of the special operation and provide support to Russian motorized rifle and assault units
Russia’s military planning to take note of US attempts to use Greenland to ensure security
According to Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin, the future of Greenland should be decided based on the will of its residents and the current Danish laws
Russian Human Rights Commissioner publishes list of 517 people missing in Kursk Region
Tatiana Moskalkova asked everyone who are aware about the fate of these people to call a hotline or submit an online form on her website
Houthi say they attacked Tel Aviv with drones
Late on January 9, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it has intercepted a drone flying from Yemen over the Mediterranean Sea
Syrian market open to all countries — transitional government minister
In late November 2024, armed opposition groups launched a large-scale offensive on the positions of the Syrian army
Oil pumping to drop by 2% in 2024 — Transneft
Shipments via Kozmino in 2024 would for the first time be above oil throughput via the port of Primorsk, the largest one in Northwestern Russia
Ukraine fires over 100 projectiles at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
A total of 15 UAVs were launched at the settlements of Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Golovino, Krasny Oktyabr, Nikolskoye, Otradnoye, Chaiki, and Cheremoshnoye in the Belgorod district
Lifting of new sanctions on Russia may become part of deal on Ukraine — source
US President Joe Biden had imposed the most significant sanctions yet on Russia’s energy sector
Ukrainian HIMARS strike hits supermarket in Donetsk
According to the source in the security services, four people were injured
Ukraine's Kursk counteroffensives flounder as losses mount — expert
According to Alexander Mikhailov, Vladimir Zelensky is currently pouring all available resources into Kursk
New US sanctions imply withdrawal of Russian capital from Serbia’s NIS — Vucic
"Several deadlines have been set and some conclusions have been made," the president said
Zelensky begs ‘for his country to be flattened’ — US journalist
"Ukraine should be forever grateful that President Putin is calm, rational and kind - because Zelensky is practically begging for his country to be flattened," American political commentator Jackson Hinkle said
Scientists drill deep down in Antarctic, take ice sample to unlock Earth's climate secrets
The research team has been drilling every summer for four years
Slovak PM threatens Kiev with tough response if gas transit issue remains unresolved
Robert Fico noted that Slovakia could also use its veto power in the EU on Ukraine-related issues
Putin describes attempts to ban Ukrainian language and culture as unjust
The head of state noted that about three mln Ukrainians permanently resided in Russia
Trump will have to go to Congress to lift new sanctions on Russia — White House
The restrictions target Russian oil and liquefied natural gas
Frontline situation tense, Ukrainian General Staff acknowledges
Earlier, the Kiev regime reported the forced retreat to the Dnepropetrovsk Region from the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territories controlled by Ukraine
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate for January 10 to 102.29 rubles
The official yuan exchange rate was raised by 27 kopecks, to 13.6934 rubles
Netanyahu warns Houthis against attacking Israel
"We will act with determination and force against any entity that threatens Israel - wherever and whenever necessary," the prime minister stressed
Kazakhstan lifts ban on wheat imports from third countries and EAEU — Russian regulator
At the end of July 2024, Kazakhstan decided to extend the ban on the import of wheat by all types of transport into the republic from third countries and from the EAEU until December 31, 2024, in order to protect the domestic market and prevent re-export
Russia sees discord in Western approaches to aid for Kiev — Kremlin
"The United States, under its current leadership, with just ten days remaining in office, intends to do everything possible to prolong the war," Dmitry Peskov noted
Slovak PM says he and Putin discussed gas supplies to Slovakia — Reuters
According to Robert Fico, the Russian president guaranteed that Moscow would fulfill its obligations to supply gas
Russian forces pummel Ukrainian army, equipment in 129 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 590 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
Greenland wants to decide foreign policy issues on own, without Denmark — PM
It is reported that the sides are negotiating the issue
Eurasian Economic Union and EU not compatible — Russian Deputy PM
"It is becoming increasingly evident at present that membership in the EAEU is a privilege and considering economic and social problems the European Union faces, entry into the EU can be compared with buying a ticket to the Titanic," Alexey Overchuk said
Shifts towards US, Russian presidents’ contacts to emerge after Trump’s inauguration
"Apparently, there will be some movements in this direction after Trump enters the Oval Cabinet [in the White House]," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian Ka-52M combat helicopter wipes out Ukrainian army stronghold in Kursk area
The Defense Ministry uploaded video footage showing the destruction of enemy targets
Ukraine not ready for talks with Russia — White House
On December 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with TASS that Moscow is open to talks on Ukraine, but any agreements must be structured in a way that prevents them from being violated
US admiral says Washington should be ready for talks with Russia, China
The Department of State and other US agencies "should continue to engage our competitors in real and substantive dialogue," Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan said
New US sanctions addressed in Gazprom Neft’s operating processes
The company considers the decision of the US to sanction its assets as unjustified and illegitimate, the Russian oil major said
Russia maintains its firm position on Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov reminded that President Vladimir Putin had outlined it in detail in June 2024, when addressing the Russian Foreign Ministry
Zelensky decides to run for re-election — report
The information has not been confirmed or denied officially yet
Russian commandos redeploy to Uzbekistan for drills on Afghan border
In the course of joint practical measures, the troops will accomplish the combat training tasks of ensuring the state’s territorial integrity
US admits shipments of ATACMS, F-16s, Abrams tanks did not help Ukraine
The official also said that the most part of the promised weapons has already been delivered, while the remaining weapons are currently being delivered to Ukraine
Russians rank third among foreign condo buyers in Thailand
Chinese investors took the top spot in the ranking, buying up about 4,400 units to the tune of $580 mln
Russia has proof of US’, UK’s involvement in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat
The publication of the evidence will depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds, Maria Zakharova said
US introduces sanctions against Russian oil majors
The sanction list is also expanded to cover entities supporting production and export of liquefied natural gas by Russia, steelmaking, mining and oil industry of Russia, and senior executives of Rosatom state corproration, the official said
Kremlin says following debate around control of Panama Canal in wake of Trump’s remark
"We are watching this exchange of statements very closely," Dmitry Peskov said
Some 1.5 tons of drugs seized in Russia in Q1 2024 — interior minister
Vladimir Kolokoltsev stressed that Russia is interested in cooperating, exchanging information and eliminating channels of precursor supplies
Kremlin keeping eye on US claims to Canada, Greenland — spokesman
"We are closely following these dramatic developments - thank God, it has not gone beyond statements yet," Dmitry Peskov noted
Nicolas Maduro assumes office as president of Venezuela for third time
One of the opposition leaders, Maria Corina Machado, said on the day of the vote that Gonzalez's team would not recognize a defeat
At least 60,000 Ukrainian troops stay in Kursk Region, Zelensky says
Ukraine's large-scale attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024
US sanctions against NIS meant to force Serbia to join anti-Russian sanctions — deputy PM
"I believe that we as the government will cope with this wicked plan, preserve the brotherhood, which is older and more valuable than we are, will not make our enemies happy and will not disappoint our friends," Aleksandar Vulin said
European NATO members call to preserve Ramstein-format meetings — minister
Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that Warsaw is preparing another package of military aid for Kiev
Moscow seeks to resolve, not freeze Ukraine conflict — envoy to UK
Andrey Kelin noted that Moscow would need to resolve contradictions with the Ukrainian government in order to restore "security, prosperity, normal cooperation, normal trade, normal human relationship" in Europe
EU to defend Denmark if US invades Greenland — media
If Denmark wants to try to stop Trump from taking Greenland, it should seek EU help, but "there is little question as to which country would win in a fight," the newspaper says
