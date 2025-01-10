Serbia’s NIS continues seamless operations amid US sanctions

BELGRADE, January 10. /TASS/. NIS is operating without interruptions at present and will analyze all the consequences possible for it amid inclusion of assets of Gazprom Neft into the US sanction list, the Serbian company’s press service told TASS.

"NIS will attentively review all the details related to posted information and analyze all the consequences for its operations. NIS will focus at the same time at keeping stability in the domestic market of petroleum products," the press service said.

"The company is working seamlessly at the moment. The chain of NIS retail sites is provided with required volumes and the refinery in Pancevo is working normally and supplying all the required petroleum products to the market," it added.

Earlier on Friday, the US Treasury added Russia’s Gazprom Neft and more than twenty its subsidiaries dealing with production, refining and sales of hydrocarbons, including NIS, into the sanction list.