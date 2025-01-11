MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Prosecutors should keep special control over the problems of people living in Donbass and Novorossiya, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address on the occasion of Prosecutor's Office Workers Day.

"The Prosecutor General’s Office and its regional and municipal branches need to pay special attention to addressing the problems that people are facing in Donbass and Novorossiya, the Kursk Region and in our other regions located in the immediate vicinity of the line of contact," the president pointed out.

He clarified that it is necessary to continue working on the integration of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, into the common legal space of Russia "while assisting with those regions’ social and economic revival in every possible way.".