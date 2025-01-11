Hamas to hand over list of hostages during first stage of ceasefire in Gaza — TV

CAIRO, January 11. /TASS/. Hamas plans to hand over a list of names of all Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip during the first stage of the agreement on ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, Al Arabiya reported.

According to its sources, the mediators have already received a draft agreement, and are currently expecting Israel’s reaction to the proposed conditions. The TV channel claims that the ceasefire agreement will be implemented in "three time spans." According to Al Arabiya’s sources, Hamas allegedly displayed "certain flexibility" in the negotiation process, which made Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to return to the discussion of the agreement.

The movement has not yet officially commented on the progress of negotiations.