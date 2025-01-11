Area of fire in Engels, Russia’s Saratov region, decreased by 80% — governor

SARATOV, January 11. /TASS/. The area of the fire that broke out on January 8 at an industrial plant in Engels, Russia’s Saratov Region, after a UAV attack, has decreased by 80%, the region’s Governor Roman Busargin reported.

"The area of the fire at the industrial plant in Engels has been reduced by 80%. The amount of smoke has also decreased significantly. <...> The process of fuel extinguishing continues, specialists are taking all necessary measures. The Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare experts are constantly monitoring the air quality," Busargin wrote on his Telegram channel.

On January 8, Saratov and Engels were subjected to a massive drone attack. A state of emergency was declared in Engels in connection with the incident.