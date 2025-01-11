MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The range of duties carried out by prosecutors is extensive, and employees of the prosecutor's office should perform them with dignity, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in his address marking Prosecutor's Office Workers Day, celebrated in Russia on January 12.

The president emphasized the importance of ensuring the rights and social guarantees of the soldiers fighting in the special military operation zone, though adding that "other aspects of the prosecutor’s office are no less important."

"I am referring to your efforts to fight terrorism and extremism, crime and corruption, protect the country’s economic interests and the rights of entrepreneurs, as well as to support state prosecution in courts, and your environmental activities," the president outlined.

Russia celebrates Prosecutor’s Office Workers Day on January 12 each year. The date was chosen because, on this day in 1722, Peter the Great established the country’s first supervisory bodies.