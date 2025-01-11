Two civilians injured in Ukrainian UAV attack on a car in Russia’s Belgorod region

BELGOROD, January 11. /TASS/. Drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a car in the Belgorod region, injuring two people, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Belgorod region, at the intersection of the Cheremoshnoye - Oktyabrsky roads, as a result of a drone attack on a car, two men were wounded: one with barotrauma and a bruised leg, the second - with barotrauma. Ambulance crews are taking the victims to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. All necessary assistance is being provided," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the region, another drone struck a commercial building in the village of Borisovka in the Borisovsky district. "The roof of the building was damaged. Information about the consequences of the attacks is being clarified. Emergency services are working at the scene," Gladkov added.