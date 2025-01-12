MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Dozens of residents remain in the frontline zone of the Kupyansk district in the Kharkov Region and will be evacuated when the weather permits it, Alexander Kaplenko, head of the district’s military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"Several dozen people are awaiting evacuation in the Russian-liberated territory," the agency source said.

He specified that the residents are in recently liberated settlements, but poor weather conditions currently prevent their evacuation, as there are no proper roads and a heavy thaw has made the terrain impassable. The evacuation is planned to be carried out with the help of Russian troops once colder weather freezes the ground. Temporary accommodation centers have already been prepared in safe areas to house the evacuees.

More than 50 settlements in the Kharkov Region are now under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, with a little more than 40 of them located in the Kupyansk district.