New US sanctions imply withdrawal of Russian capital from Serbia’s NIS — Vucic

BELGRADE, January 10. /TASS/. By including Gazprom Neft and Gazprom assets to its sanctions list Washington notified Serbia that Russian capital should be withdrawn from NIS (Neftna Industrija Srbije), Sebian President Alexandar Vucic said at a press conference.

"Today, a few days before the change of power, the most powerful country in the world - the US - imposed sanctions against NIS. Serbia, at least as claimed, was not the US's target. It concerns not only NIS, but also means a large-scale blow to Russian companies," Vucic said.

"What do they want from us? Several deadlines have been set and some conclusions have been made. We are talking about the toughest sanctions that have ever been imposed on a single company in Serbia. They demand that we completely withdraw Russian capital from NIS AD NOVI SAD. We will wait for further clarifications. They do not allow the retention of a 49% share or any smaller percentage of Russian capital. They demand a complete withdrawal of Russian capital from NIS," the head of state noted.