MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 210 servicemen and two warehouses in the past 24 hours as a result of the actions of Russia’s South battlegroup, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The units of the battlegroup took more advantageous positions and defeated the formations of four Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk People's Republic.

"The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to 210 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, one Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle, three artillery pieces, and one electronic warfare station. Two ammunition warehouses were destroyed," the Defense Ministry added.