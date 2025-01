MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces lost up to 550 troops as a result of actions by Russia’s Battlegroup Center in 24 hours, a representative of the group’s press center Denis Averin told TASS.

"The enemy lost up to 550 troops, four armored combat vehicles, <…> two cars, four pieces of artillery," he said.

The group inflicted damage on troops and equipment of one heavy, four mechanized and jaeger brigades of the Ukrainian army and Ukraine’s national police brigade, Averin added.