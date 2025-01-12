UAE, Lebanese leaders talk steps to reopen Emirati embassy in Beirut

DUBAI, January 12. /TASS/. United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Joseph Aoun on his election as Lebanese president; during their telephone conversation, the two leaders discussed steps to reopen the UAE embassy in Beirut, the Emirati WAM news agency reported.

The sides also addressed several issues on the regional agenda. The agency said that Mohammed bin Zayed "expressed his desire to work together for the benefit of the two countries, emphasizing the intention to contribute to strengthening security and stability in the region."

On January 9, Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun won the second round of voting in the presidential election in parliament and took the oath of office as the new head of state. He became Lebanon's 14th president since the country gained independence in 1943.