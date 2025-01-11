Syrian Airlines plans to resume flights to Moscow by end of January

BEIRUT, January 11. /TASS/. Syrian Airlines plans to resume regular flights between Damascus and Moscow by the end of January, a representative of the airline told TASS.

"By the end of the month, in addition to other international routes, we plan to resume flights to Russia," the agency's source said, noting that the planes should arrive at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, as was the case before regular flights were suspended on December 8 last year.

Earlier, a representative of another Syrian company, Cham Wings, which also had flights to Moscow, told TASS that they did not yet have any information about the possible resumption of flights.

The international airport in Damascus has resumed receiving and sending international flights since January 7, which were suspended on December 8 last year due to the situation in the country. At the same time, Syrian and foreign airlines are gradually resuming flights from Damascus.