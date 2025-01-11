No one required medical aid after fire in hospital in Moscow Region, fire extinguished

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. No one required medical aid after the fire in the mental health hospital in Yakhroma, Moscow Region, the regional Health Ministry told TASS, adding that there were no patients in the building that caught fire.

"The hospital building that caught fire is undergoing renovations, and no medical aid is being provided there. There were no patients. At the moment of the ignition, only several workers were present in the building; they were promptly evacuated and no one required medical aid," the ministry said.

The fire in the mental health hospital has been extinguished.