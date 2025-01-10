US, UK carry out strike on Haziz Power Plant in Yemen’s capital of Sana’a — TV

DUBAI, January 10. /TASS/. The US and UK armed forces have carried out a strike on the Haziz Power Plant in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a, controlled by Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel reports.

According to the broadcaster, the attack left a power plant employee injured. Besides, nearby residential buildings suffered damage. Al Masirah said that the coalition forces had conducted eight strikes on Sana’a.

Earlier, the TV channel reported attacks on the Yemeni province of Amran, as well as on the Red Sea ports of Hodeidah and Ras Isa. According to Al Arabiya, US, British and Israeli forces carried out simultaneous attacks on Houthi facilities in Sana’a, as well as in the provinces of Amran, Hodeidah and Saada.

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement said it would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships associated with Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave was halted. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023.

In response to the Houthis’ actions, the US authorities announced the establishment of an international coalition and the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Afterwards, the US and the UK started to carry out regular strikes on Houthi military facilities across Yemen.