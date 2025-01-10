Ukraine will not halt Russian oil transit — PM

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Ukraine has no plans to halt Russian oil transit to Europe over the Druzhba oil pipeline, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said when speaking in the country’s parliament.

"The halt of oil transit over the Druzhba oil pipeline will be the direct violation of the agreement to the Energy Charter and the Agreement on Association with the EU by Ukraine. The case in point is violation of the association of agreement and not penalties," Shmygal said, cited by Espreso television.

Transit of Russian oil is also in line with the regime of EU sanctions against Russia, which has a carveout for oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, the prime minister said. Termination of transit will mean for Ukraine that affected countries will apply to international arbitration to resolve the dispute and halted financial aid from the EU, he added.