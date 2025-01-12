US neglects cooperation with USSR during WWII — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. The US authorities are seeking to obliterate the history of cooperation between Moscow and Washington during World War II, the Russian embassy in the United States said in a statement.

"It is regrettable that the West is trying to distort history by denigrating the greatest feat of the Soviet people in defeating the Nazi forces and saving many peoples of ‘non-Aryan’ origin from annihilation," the embassy said. "Being in the United States, we feel the desire of the local political establishment to forget the pages of the Russian-American alliance during World War II. The refusal to approve the trip of Russian diplomats to Elizabeth City (North Carolina) to hold a memorial ceremony is a clear confirmation of this," the department added.

"The embassy staff, compatriots living in the United States, and concerned Americans cherish the memory of the Great Patriotic War," the diplomatic mission stressed. "We make efforts to preserve historical truth and glorify the feat of the victorious generation. We honor the heroes of those harsh years, who liberated the world from the Nazis at the cost of their lives," the department continued. According to the embassy, "on January 11, the 80th anniversary of the death of Soviet pilots - participants of the Zebra project for transferring Catalina-type seaplanes to the USSR in Elizabeth City - grateful descendants paid tribute to the valor and courage of our ancestors," the embassy said.

According to the statement, "on this day in 1945, during takeoff from the Pasquotank River, a plane crash occurred, resulting in the deaths of four Red Army soldiers: commander Captain Nikolay Mikhailovich Chikov, navigator Captain Vladimir Moiseevich Levin, flight engineer Lieutenant Dmitry Mikhailovich Medvedev, and flight mechanic Lieutenant Afanasy Ivanovich Borodin, as well as British Air Force navigator Lieutenant Peter Nataros." The embassy emphasized that the Zebra project "is one of the symbols of the combat brotherhood between the USSR and the US, who fought together against the Nazi executioners, which serves as an example of the unity of the two countries, who were able to overcome their differences to fight against the common enemy."

"In the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, it is especially important to remember the lessons of history, to resist any attempts to justify Nazi criminals and their accomplices, and to place them on a pedestal of honor, as is being done in Ukraine. It is essential to educate the younger generation about the tragic events of the past and to work together to preserve the memory of the heroes," the embassy noted.